Kanye West Raps About ‘Losing’ His ‘Family’ During Listening Event For Upcoming Album

Kanye West rapped about “losing” his “family” during a packed house in Atlanta for a listening party for his upcoming album titled “Donda.”

The 44-year-old rapper stepped out Thursday night wearing a full head face mask and reddish orange jacket, pants and shoes at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to a sell-out crowd of about 42,000, Yahoo.com reported in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: REPORT: Kanye West Is Now Worth $6.6 Billion)

During the event, the “Ye” hitmaker danced and debuted songs for his upcoming album for less than a hour under a spotlight, The New York Times reported. (RELATED: ‘It Was So Scary’: Kim Kardashian Talks About Taking Care Of Kanye West After He Got COVID-19)

One of those songs was titled, “Love Unconditionally” and appeared to deal with his pending divorce to Kim Kardashian after nearly seven years of marriage together, Fox News reported.

West got emotional as he rapped the lyrics about “losing” his “family.” But later he rapped, “Single life ain’t so bad,” the outlet noted.

But despite promises that West’s 10th studio album would drop Friday, fans are still waiting at the time of this publication.

In 2020, the “Yeezus” hitmaker tweeted out the name of his next album, “Donda,” named after his late mother, Donda West, who died in 2007 at 58-years-old. He promised it would be dropping soon. But it never did.

Once the new album does finally come out, it will be Kanye’s first one since the release two years ago of his surprise hit “Jesus Is King.”