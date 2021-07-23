Paige VanZant Won’t Trash Rachael Ostovich Ahead Of BKFC Fight, Calls Her ‘Smoking Hot’

Paige VanZant has no interest in trashing Rachael Ostovich ahead of the BKFC fight.

VanZant dismantled Ostovich during a fight when they were both in the UFC and she’ll now get another chance Friday night at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 19. However, she’s not interested in much trash talk. Instead, she wants to point out how attractive she thinks Ostovich is. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

VanZant recently told BroBible’s “Endless Hustle” podcast the following about the upcoming fight against Ostovich:

It’s nice to go into a fight and not have to deal with the catty back talk and all the outside noise…Why fight beforehand? Why waste both our time and energy? There’s other narratives that can be pushed here, right? I think Rachael’s smoking hot. I love that I get to fight someone like her, but that doesn’t change the way that I’m going to fight. I highly respect her as an athlete and as a person, but I’m still gonna go out there and try to win this fight.

This is certainly a unique way to promote an upcoming fight. Usually, fighters like tearing into each other and dropping insult after insult.

It’s just the nature of the fight game. Apparently, it’s just not VanZant’s style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

She wants to praise Ostovich’s physical appearance, and I’m sure the fans aren’t against it. After all, her compliments might be a nice change of pace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

Having said all of that, if VanZant loses Friday night to Ostovich, her fighting career is officially a joke right?

She’s 1-4 in her last fights in the UFC and BKFC. If that record drops to 1-5, then why will anyone take her seriously?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

We’ll find out what happens Friday night! Hopefully, she can earn a win.