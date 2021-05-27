Paige VanZant Will Fight Rachael Ostovich July 23

Paige VanZant’s next Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fight is on the books.

The former UFC star announced Thursday that she’ll fight Rachael Ostovich July 23 at BKFC19, and it’ll be her first since losing to Britain Hart back in February. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

VanZant previously beat Ostovich when they were both fighting in the UFC. You can watch the highlights below.

This might sound pessimistic, but if VanZant loses this fight, I’m 100% out on her as a fighter. She’s had every opportunity to get some wins, and she just can’t get it done.

This is the definition of a do-or-die situation for her career. If she loses to Ostovich, it’s over for her. It just is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

That might sound rough, it might sound mean but it’s also true. I’ve bought into the VanZant hype over the years, and she’s done nothing other than let me down recently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

Besides, she has a huge modeling career ahead of her, and she knows it. She knows that’s where her money is at.

The time for fighting is honestly probably behind her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

Either way, if she loses July 23, I’m done with the VanZant hype forever.