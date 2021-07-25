Editorial

REPORT: The Big Ten Is In Talks With Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, OK - SEPTEMBER 7: Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys walks the sidelines against the McNeese State Cowboys on September 7, 2019 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. OSU won 56-14. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The Big Ten is reportedly in discussions with Oklahoma State.

The world of college football has been plunged into chaos amid massive expansion plans and Oklahoma and Texas attempting to join the SEC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the B1G isn’t sitting on the sidelines and is reportedly in contact with Oklahoma State. According to Dylan Buckingham, the two sides have engaged in discussions and the conference is “receptive” to the idea.

Buckingham also made it clear that nothing has been set in stone and these are just early state conversations.

If Oklahoma State is a real option for the B1G, then I’m more than okay with it. The B1G can’t afford to sit on the sidelines as conferences are pillaged.

We have to make moves. There are certainly better options than Oklahoma State – most notably Notre Dame – but we have to get some programs if expansion is imminent.

The Cowboys have a solid football program and a basketball program that can be competitive. Adding them also expands the B1G’s footprint.

Plus, they have Mike Gundy! That alone might make it worth it!

I promised you that this situation would get out of control, and I was 100% correct. I can’t wait to see how it all shakes out.