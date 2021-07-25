REPORT: The Big Ten Is In Talks With Oklahoma State

The Big Ten is reportedly in discussions with Oklahoma State.

The world of college football has been plunged into chaos amid massive expansion plans and Oklahoma and Texas attempting to join the SEC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the B1G isn’t sitting on the sidelines and is reportedly in contact with Oklahoma State. According to Dylan Buckingham, the two sides have engaged in discussions and the conference is “receptive” to the idea.

Buckingham also made it clear that nothing has been set in stone and these are just early state conversations.

For #OKState, I can report the Cowboys have been very proactive about their next move conference wise. That includes possibly the Big 10. I’m told the Big 10 has been receptive and is looking into how a partnership could work. The AAU accreditation might not be a deal breaker. — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) July 24, 2021

Words are getting a little twisted out there. I want to make it clear that the Big 10 is just a possibility for #OKState. One of many. There’s nothing imminent and there’s no guarantee the Big 10 would welcome OSU in. Talks are simply exploratory at this point. — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) July 25, 2021

If Oklahoma State is a real option for the B1G, then I’m more than okay with it. The B1G can’t afford to sit on the sidelines as conferences are pillaged.

We have to make moves. There are certainly better options than Oklahoma State – most notably Notre Dame – but we have to get some programs if expansion is imminent.

The Cowboys have a solid football program and a basketball program that can be competitive. Adding them also expands the B1G’s footprint.

Plus, they have Mike Gundy! That alone might make it worth it!

I have some bad news. Gundy cut the mullet. pic.twitter.com/JjL8yU5bsK — Asst to the Minister of Culture (@Ian_A_Boyd) July 15, 2021

I promised you that this situation would get out of control, and I was 100% correct. I can’t wait to see how it all shakes out.