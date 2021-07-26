Congressman Clay Higgins Gets COVID For A Second Time

Louisiana Republican Rep. Clay Higgins said Sunday that he, his wife and his son all tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have COVID, Becca has COVID, my son has COVID,” Higgins wrote on Facebook, adding that he and his wife had already tested positive for the virus early in 2020.

“Becca and I have had COVID before, early on, in January 2020, before the world really knew what it was,” Higgins wrote. “So, this is our second experience with the CCP biological attack weaponized virus… and this episode is far more challenging.”

Though there is increasing evidence that the virus may have come from a virology lab in Wuhan, China, there is no evidence that the Chinese government purposefully created it as a biological weapon. (RELATED: Biden Asks US Intelligence To ‘Redouble Their Efforts’ On COVID-19’s Origins)

Higgins added that the virus has “required all of my devoted energy,” and that their “prognosis is positive” while requesting privacy and asking for prayers. It is not clear whether he and his family were previously vaccinated.

Higgins is the second congressman to test positive in the past week. Florida Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan tested positive last Monday despite getting vaccinated, saying in a statement that he was experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining.

The recent positives in Congress appeared amid a nationwide increase in cases. They spiked over 50% in a week just days ago, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said is fueled by the spread of the more contagious delta variant.

