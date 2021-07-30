ESPN Responds To The Big 12, Denies Engaging In Any ‘Wrongful Conduct’

ESPN doesn’t seem interested in dealing with the Big 12.

The Big 12 recently sent a cease & desist letter to the sports network alleging that it is trying to harm the conference. Well, ESPN has now fired back.

Here is the cease & desist letter the Big 12 sent to ESPN. Bob Bowlsby alleges ESPN is actively working with and encouraging other conferences to attempt to poach Big 12 members. pic.twitter.com/fb224elCtd — Max Olson (@max_olson) July 28, 2021

“The accusations you have made are entirely without merit,” the response from ESPN stated in part. ESPN also added that the network “has engaged in no wrongful conduct and, thus, there is nothing to ‘cease and desist.'”

You can read the entire response below.

ESPN sent a letter to the Big 12 today in response to the cease and desist from the league. In short, it says “we did nothing wrong.” pic.twitter.com/EewMoevgy2 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 29, 2021

Obviously, none of us know the full truth, but what I do know is that in a war between ESPN and the Big 12, I expect the former to win in a blowout.

ESPN has the backing of Disney and the Big 12 is on the brink of collapse. This isn’t even hard to figure out.

When picking sides in a war, always pick the side with more money.

Add in the fact that ESPN might be on the hook for more than a billion dollars if the Big 12 stays together, and it's not hard to envision a scenario where the network would be incentivized to make sure the Big 12 falls.

Add in the fact that ESPN might be on the hook for more than a billion dollars if the Big 12 stays together, and it’s not hard to envision a scenario where the network would be incentivized to make sure the Big 12 falls.

Without Texas and Oklahoma, the TV rights aren’t even worth a fraction of what ESPN will pay for them.

Big 12’s “cease & desist” to ESPN claims network contacted other conferences “encouraging” them to take Big 12 schools so Big 12 dissolves, eliminating grant of rights, sources told @Stadium. If Big 12 implodes, ESPN not responsible for final 4 years of deal, worth $1.06 billion — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 28, 2021

If ESPN and the Big 12 do go to war, I expect it to be a quick one that ends in a decisive victory for the network. It won’t even be close.