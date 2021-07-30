Editorial

ESPN Responds To The Big 12, Denies Engaging In Any ‘Wrongful Conduct’

ESPN (Credit: monticello / Shutterstock.com)

ESPN (Credit: monticello / Shutterstock.com)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

ESPN doesn’t seem interested in dealing with the Big 12.

The Big 12 recently sent a cease & desist letter to the sports network alleging that it is trying to harm the conference. Well, ESPN has now fired back. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The accusations you have made are entirely without merit,” the response from ESPN stated in part. ESPN also added that the network “has engaged in no wrongful conduct and, thus, there is nothing to ‘cease and desist.'”

You can read the entire response below.

Obviously, none of us know the full truth, but what I do know is that in a war between ESPN and the Big 12, I expect the former to win in a blowout.

ESPN has the backing of Disney and the Big 12 is on the brink of collapse. This isn’t even hard to figure out.

When picking sides in a war, always pick the side with more money.

Add in the fact that ESPN might be on the hook for more than a billion dollars if the Big 12 stays together, and it’s not hard to envision a scenario where the network would be incentivized to make sure the Big 12 falls.

Without Texas and Oklahoma, the TV rights aren’t even worth a fraction of what ESPN will pay for them.

If ESPN and the Big 12 do go to war, I expect it to be a quick one that ends in a decisive victory for the network. It won’t even be close.