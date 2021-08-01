Bobby Finke Comes From Behind To Snag First Gold For The US In Men’s 1500m In 37 Years

American swimmer Bobby Finke delivered a blistering final lap Sunday to win gold in the men’s 1500m freestyle — the first for the U.S. in that event in 37 years.

After keeping pace with the rest of the field for nearly a full mile in the water, Finke put on a sudden burst of speed to clinch it in the last 50 meters. (RELATED: Katie Ledecky Dominates First Ever Women’s 1500M, Leading Team USA To A 1-2 Finish)

WHAT A FINAL STRETCH‼️ Bobby Finke takes gold in the men’s 1500 freestyle 🥇 🎥 @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/T8ez835sf1 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 1, 2021

But what was truly incredible about Finke’s come-from-behind finish was that he had done the exact same thing just days earlier to win the first gold ever for the United States in the men’s 800m freestyle as well.

Bobby Finke does the UN-FINKE-ABLE, grabs the first EVER Olympic Gold in the Men’s 800 Freestyle, and he’s bringing it back to the USA!!!pic.twitter.com/QfLlnpwsFP — Kyle Sockwell (@kylesockwell) July 29, 2021

A split-screen look at both races together showed just how Finke switched gears in that final lap, pouring on a burst of speed to get home at the end of the longest races of the games.

Bobby Finke’s final laps for GOLD in the 800m and 1500m finals were INCREDIBLE. What a finish (x2). #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/a7skJQwtrh — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2021

In the 800 meters, Bobby Finke overtook his competitors by swimming the last length of the pool nearly 3 seconds faster than his pace to that point. In the 1500, they were ready for him. So he shaved nearly 4 seconds off the last length, and blew right past them. That’s insane. — Will Saletan (@saletan) August 1, 2021

Finke’s closing speed earned him praise from White House press secretary Jen Psaki and teammate Katie Ledecky —who swept the 800m and 1500m races in the women’s competitions.

Bobby Finke!! That was a superhuman end of that 1500 — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 1, 2021

Holy crap, watching Bobby Finke go to the next gear on the last 50 of that 1500! #Tokyo2020 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 1, 2021

When he spoke to reporters after the race, Finke could not hide the shocked look on his face when the reporter presented him with his own time in the final 50 meters of his swim.

"I thought I was coming home a lot slower than the 800." Bobby Finke was surprised by how fast he swam in the men's 1500m free. #TokyoOlympics

💻 https://t.co/FmEtvutDRA

📱 NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/DgNdntjF0s — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2021

