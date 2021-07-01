Jake Paul Donates To GoFundMe For UFC Fighter Sarah Alpar So She Can Prepare For An Upcoming Fight

Jake Paul pulled off a classy move for a UFC fighter in need.

According to MMANews.com, fighter Sarah Alpar started a GoFundMe to help cover costs of training, preparation and travel ahead of her September 18 fight against Erin Blanchfield. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Paul, who regularly beefs with UFC president Dana White, donated $5,000 to her GoFundMe to help her reach her $30,000 goal.

SMH… Imagine a rookie in the NBA had to start a GoFundMe to play.. I let Sarah @TOOSWEET_Alpar know she has my support and contribution It’s my honor and privilege to help fellow fighters in anyway I can????????https://t.co/XvDHOwoN6Q — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 30, 2021

Triller, which was the promotion Paul boxed for prior to signing with Showtime, also donated $25,000 to help Alpar.

Triller Fight Club claims they were the one who donated $25K to Sarah Alpar’s (@TOOSWEET_Alpar) Go Fund Me in which they say “It’s sad to see such talented fighters making less than the UFC ring/round card girls” #UFC pic.twitter.com/nkdfjdcBF5 — Cole Shelton (@ColeShelton91) June 30, 2021

No matter what you think about Paul, this is the definition of a classy move. The young man has tons of money, he’s trying to be as legit as possible in the fighting game and donating to help a struggling fighter will certainly earn him some goodwill among other fighters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

Let’s also not ignore the fact that it gives him another opportunity to take a shot at Dana White and what he pays UFC fighters.

If you think Paul won’t use this ammo for all it’s worth, then you’re just delusional.

Jake Paul calls out the Dana White and the UFC over poor fighter pay “These fighters are risking their lives, you can quite literally can die in the ring, they should be compensated more… Fuck Dana White” pic.twitter.com/qqoK4Bcvbl — BroBible (@BroBible) June 4, 2021

If there’s one thing Paul knows how to do, it’s move the needle, and I’m sure this donation will accomplish everything he’s hoping for.