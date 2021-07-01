Editorial

Jake Paul Donates To GoFundMe For UFC Fighter Sarah Alpar So She Can Prepare For An Upcoming Fight

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 17: Jake Paul celebrates after defeating Ben Askren in their cruiserweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Jake Paul pulled off a classy move for a UFC fighter in need.

According to MMANews.com, fighter Sarah Alpar started a GoFundMe to help cover costs of training, preparation and travel ahead of her September 18 fight against Erin Blanchfield. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Paul, who regularly beefs with UFC president Dana White, donated $5,000 to her GoFundMe to help her reach her $30,000 goal.

Triller, which was the promotion Paul boxed for prior to signing with Showtime, also donated $25,000 to help Alpar.

No matter what you think about Paul, this is the definition of a classy move. The young man has tons of money, he’s trying to be as legit as possible in the fighting game and donating to help a struggling fighter will certainly earn him some goodwill among other fighters.

 

Let’s also not ignore the fact that it gives him another opportunity to take a shot at Dana White and what he pays UFC fighters.

If you think Paul won’t use this ammo for all it’s worth, then you’re just delusional.

If there’s one thing Paul knows how to do, it’s move the needle, and I’m sure this donation will accomplish everything he’s hoping for.