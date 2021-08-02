US Soccer Feminists Are Still Oppressing Themselves

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team has been fighting for what they call equal pay. But they already have equal pay, the Daily Caller’s Jobob said in the most recent episode of Quality Control.

WATCH:

Jobob breaks down how sports entertainment are for-profit businesses, and the demand for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team isn’t comparable to the men’s soccer team to justify so-called equal pay. (RELATED: US Women’s Soccer Team Loses To Canada)

“We need to frame the difference in pay not around gender relativity but instead as a TV show, because that’s really what it is. We’re talking about TV ratings.”

“Quality Control” gives viewers a weekly dose of news without Don Lemon or John Oliver’s arrogance.

Become a Daily Caller Patriot

Teachers Unions: The Biggest BULLY in Class

The Parents Rise Against Critical Race Theory

Lori Lightfoot Wants To Fight Racism While Crime Runs Rampant In Chicago