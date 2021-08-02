US Women’s Soccer Team Loses To Canada

The U.S. women’s soccer team has been bounced from making the gold medal game at the Olympics.

The USWNT lost to Canada 1-0 in the semifinal matchup Monday, and that means the team won't compete for a gold medal.

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. We just lost to Canada in a sport that our women are supposed to dominate. How much more embarrassing can it get?

For 1st time in 20 years, Canada has beaten the USA in soccer. Pain. pic.twitter.com/axXHHhCOj3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 2, 2021

To make matters even worse, the USA has now missed the gold medal game in back-to-back Olympics. We were bounced early in 2016 and have now been knocked out of contention this time around.

Am I happy that our women’s team won’t be competing for a gold medal? No, I’m most certainly not. I don’t understand the people who actively cheer against the USA.

At the same time, I don’t feel very sad for them, either. Our women’s national team has gone out of their way to alienate as many people as possible with the nonstop protesting and complaining.

US Soccer’s Megan Rapinoe at the White House: “I’ve been disrespected and dismissed because I am a woman. I’ve been told that I don’t deserve any more than less because I am a woman. Despite all the wins, I’m still paid less than men who do the same job that I do.” pic.twitter.com/QC7N2g4OJp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 24, 2021

It really does seem like they’re focused more on being activists than they are on being players, and the results on the field seem to reflect that fact.

Canada defeats the USWNT for the first time since 2001 to reach the women’s soccer gold medal game. pic.twitter.com/EudG9Hz7Yb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 2, 2021

Maybe, if our team spent a shade more time practicing and a little less time trying to be celebrities celebrated by SJWs, we would be playing for the gold medal in Tokyo. Instead, the best we can do is bronze and as a fan of American sports and the USA, that’s simply unacceptable.