Rapper DaBaby Issues Second Apology For ‘Hurtful And Triggering Comments’ After Being Dropped By Two Shows Following NSFW Rant About Gays

DaBaby issued another apology for “hurtful and triggering” comments after being dropped by two shows following his NSFW rant about gays, AIDS and women.

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” the 29-year-old rapper shared Monday on Instagram, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance –has been challenging,” he added, noting that he appreciated people “who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.” (RELATED: Rapper DaBaby Doubles Down On NSFW Rant About Gays, Women And Aids Following Backlash)

“I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made,” the rapper, born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, continued. “Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless.” (RELATED: Diddy, DaBaby Will Perform At Shaquille O’Neal’s Super Bowl Festival)

The rapper received backlash from celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Elton John and Madonna after video surfaced of him telling the crowd at the Rolling Loud music festival that if they “didn’t show up” that day “with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases,” then they should put their “cellphone lighter up.”

“Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up,” he added, according to Yahoo! News. “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

Following the initial backlash, the superstar rapper didn’t apologize and basically said the internet “twisted” his words and those who weren’t there “weren’t supposed to see that shit anyway” and, therefore, shouldn’t be saying anything, The Los Angles Times reported.

Singer Dua Lipa slammed his comments and said she was “surprised and horrified” by his rant, TMZ reported. Shortly after Lipa’s remarks, DaBaby “apologized” and said he had no intentions of “offending anyone.”

Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) July 27, 2021

DaBaby has been dropped from the line-up for the last day of Chicago’s Lollapalooza and New York City’s upcoming Governors Ball music festival, TMZ noted.