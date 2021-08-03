‘Shut The Hell Up’: Anna Navarro Blasts Trump Supporters In Wake Of Cuomo’s Sexual Misconduct Finding

Ana Navarro slammed supporters of former President Donald Trump after Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was found guilty of sexual misconduct by state Attorney General Letitia James.

“I find results of Cuomo investigation inexcusable and unacceptable,” the guest host of “The View” and CNN contributor tweeted on Tuesday. “Full stop.”

“But, if you support a former President who’s been accused of rape and sexual assault by dozens of women, a man we all heard boast about grabbing a woman by the pussy… Shut the hell up,” she added. “Really.” (RELATED: ‘The View’ Criticizes Hillary Clinton Over Defense Of Bill Clinton’s Sexual Misconduct Accusations [VIDEO])

Navarro also reacted to a tweet from Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott calling on Cuomo to resign. Scott’s post included a tweet from 2013 in which Cuomo said there should be a “zero tolerance policy when it comes to sexual harassment.” (RELATED: ‘I Do It With Everyone’: Gov. Cuomo Broadcasts Slideshow Of Him Kissing Men And Women Of All Ages)

“So glad you finally give a damn about sexual harassment, @ScottforFlorida,” she wrote. “Since you’re calling for resignations, now do: Donald Trump, Brett Kavanaugh, Madison Cawthorn, Ronny Jackson, I’ll wait….”

The comment was part of a larger thread in which the ABC talkshow host called the “results of SDNY Special Investigation” Into Cuomo “devastating” and said “details of events are sickening. Inexcusable. Unforgivable.” (RELATED: Cuomo Sexually Harassed State Trooper Assigned To Protect Him, Investigation Finds)

“Zero Tolerance applies equally to those we like [and] those we don’t,” she added. “No President, Governor, Congressman or anyone should get away w/sexual harassment.”

James announced findings of an investigation against Cuomo that concluded he “sexually harassed a number of State employees through unwelcome and unwanted touching, as well as by making numerous offensive and sexually suggestive comments.”

The report also stated this conduct “was part of a pattern of behavior that extended to his interactions with others outside of State government.” Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing.