Olympian Rips His Shirt After He Breaks World Record For The Second Time

A Norwegian Olympian ripped his shirt in a display of excitement after he broke a world record he had previously set during a hurdles event at the Olympic games.

Olympic runner Karsten Warholm finished the Men’s 400-meter hurdles event Tuesday during the Tokyo Olympics with a time of 45.94 seconds, according to Fox News. He narrowly beat out USA Olympian Rai Benjamin for Gold.

Warholm’s time beat the previous world record of 46.70 seconds, which he set himself during an event in Oslo in July, Fox News reported.

Karsten Warholm is a MACHINE. Just over a month after breaking a 29-year-old 400m hurdles world record in Oslo, he broke it AGAIN at the #TokyoOlympics. pic.twitter.com/xEoUWcWYeY — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2021

After crossing the finish line, Warholm could be seen looking upwards towards the screen in disbelief of his accomplishment, while holding his head, Fox News reported.

The Olympian then grabbed his shirt, ripped it down the middle and began to scream. (RELATED: San Marino Becomes Smallest Country In History To Win Medal At Olympics)

“Sometimes in training, my coaches keep telling me this could be possible with the perfect race,” Warholm said during a post-event interview, according to Fox. He added that his timing was “hard to imagine.”

Warholm’s victory earned him his first Olympics medal, according to Fox News, having previously won gold in other World and European championships.

Benjamin, who won silver, said that he was “happy to be part of history,” according to Fox. He added that, “If you would’ve told me that I was going to run 46.1 and lose, I would probably beat you up and tell you to get out of my room.”