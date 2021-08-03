REPORT: Australian Olympians Get Hammered On The Flight Home, Vomit In A Bathroom

Australian Olympians reportedly had a ton of fun on the flight home from Japan.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, multiple rugby and soccer players got “heavily intoxicated” on the flight back home and “vomit was left in a bathroom on the plane following a long drinking session.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rugby Australia is investigating allegations of bad behaviour from the Australian men’s rugby sevens team on their flight home from the Tokyo Olympics https://t.co/ojXKTcxrPc — The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) August 3, 2021

Australian Olympic Committee CEO Matt Carroll told the media the following, according to the same report:

While there has been no formal complaint from the airline, unacceptable behavior was brought to our attention and I directly raised the issue with our member sports’ CEOs. It’s extremely disappointing but both rugby and football have told me that such behavior is certainly not acceptable within their sports and have sincerely apologized to the Australian Olympic Team. The CEOs have undertaken to take the appropriate action and report back to us.

Honestly, I’m not sure what the huge deal is with this situation. What is the point of being an Olympian if you can’t crack a few drinks on the flight home?

Last time I checked, these elite athletes dedicate years and years of their lives to their respective sports.

Every four years (five in the case of the 2021 games), they get to compete with the eyes of the world on them.

Afterwards, they get to enjoy a few beers. If that’s not okay, then we’re truly screwed.

Trust me when I say I’d be throwing beers back left and right if I was in the Olympics the moment I was done competing. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.