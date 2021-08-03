Dana White Says The UFC Won’t Mandate Vaccines, ‘Any Restrictions’

The UFC won’t force fighters to get vaccinated.

Right now, there is a major push in sports and across America to get as many people vaccinated as possible, and the NFL has made life a living hell for the unvaccinated players in the league. UFC president Dana White is taking a very different approach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 training camp and preseason, per source. How different will life by for vaccinated and unvaccinated players? From the memo that just went to clubs: pic.twitter.com/8yMPW0JBWZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2021

“This is part of what’s going to happen in the future, but I’m not putting any restrictions on any of my people and forcing them to do anything. I’ve never forced anybody to do anything, let alone take a shot you might not be comfortable with. It’s not me. It’s not what I would ever do,” White said during a Tuesday interview with Pat McAfee when talking about coronavirus and fighters potentially getting sick.

You can listen to his full comments below.

“I got my shit dialed in. A year and a half ago you got me ok? I didn’t see that coming. I never thought that Vegas could be shut down & now I do & now I’m ready for anything”@danawhite on covid & any future potential sports shutdowns #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/3Elg4SeOTs — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 3, 2021

It’s interesting to me how different sports leagues are taking very different approaches when it comes to vaccines.

As stated above, the NFL is intent on making it as unbearable as possible on unvaccinated players in hopes they’ll get their shots.

Seeing as how 90% of the league is vaccinated, it seems to be a strategy that is working very well.

NFL vaccination rate is now at 90 percent of all players. If only the rest of us were doing that well. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) August 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Dana White is taking the exact opposite approach. He told McAfee he understands there could always be problems with COVID-19, but he’s not going to force anyone to do anything.

I can’t imagine how much his stance must enrage people who support mask mandates at all times and in all settings.

It should be interesting to see if people throw their support behind White or support the NFL’s style of dealing with vaccines.