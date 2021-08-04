Nurse And Disney World Employees Arrested In Child Sex Sting Operation

A registered nurse and three Disney World employees were among several others arrested in a sex sting operation in Florida, authorities said.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced during a Tuesday press conference that authorities had taken 17 individuals into custody, and face a total of 49 felony and two misdemeanor charges.

The effort, called “Operation Child Protector,” involved undercover detectives from a number of police agencies, including the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Auburndale Police Department, Orlando Police Department, Winter Haven Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who posed as children between 13 and 14 years old on social media platforms, mobile apps and online dating sites. The investigation into these child predators lasted from July 27 to Aug. 1, according to Judd.

After making contact, the suspected predators would try to schedule to meet with and sexually batter who they believed to be children at an undercover location in Polk County, law enforcement said.

One of the individuals arrested in “Operation Child Protector” was 26-year-old Kenneth Javier Aquino. Aquino allegedly spoke to an undercover detective posing as a 13-year-old girl online and asked her to send pictures while he sent an explicit video of himself, Judd claimed in the press conference.

CHILD SEX STING 🚨 16 men and 1 woman were arrested in the past two weeks in a child sex sting that targeted people trying to have sex with children https://t.co/f05uGyNadI — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) August 4, 2021

Aquino worked as a lifeguard at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom Lodge before his arrest, and showed up to the location where he was arrested still wearing his Disney polo shirt, swimming trunks and Crocs, according to Judd.

Judd also said that Aquino told authorities he is a Navy veteran who has a girlfriend who is seven months pregnant.

Jonathan McGrew, 34, and 29-year-old Savannah Lawrence who reportedly worked as custodians at Walt Disney World Hollywood Studios, attempted to get who they believed to be a 13-year-old girl but in reality was an undercover officer to participate in a threesome, according to authorities. McGrew was the one who allegedly made contact with the supposed minor, and sent videos of himself and his girlfriend performing sexual acts on one another. The night they were arrested, McGrew and Lawrence arrived at the sting location together, according to Judd’s statement at the press conference. (RELATED: Four Caught In FBI Online Sting Operation For Seeking To Sexually Assault Children As Young As 6 Indicted)

Juan Guadalupe-Arroyo, a 47-year-old registered nurse, believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old boy before he was arrested in the sting operation, according to the sheriff’s office. In messages sent between Arroyo and the “boy,” Arroyo allegedly told the boy he was 40 years old and went into explicit detail about what he wanted to do to the boy sexually, Judd claimed. When police arrested Arroyo, they found condoms in his possession, Judd noted.

“These are nasty, nasty, nasty people,” Judd added.