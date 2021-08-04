Rand Paul Calls On Citizens To ‘Resist’ Mask Mandates And Lockdowns

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul is calling on citizens to outright ignore new mask mandates and potential lockdowns that may be imposed as a result of the Delta variant.

In an op-ed published Wednesday on Fox News, Paul called on citizens to “choose freedom” over accepting new mask mandates and lockdowns from alleged “petty tyrants,” specifically House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Joe Biden, and local “bureaucrats.”

“Resist,” Paul begins his op-ed, “They can’t arrest us all. They can’t keep all your kids home from school. They can’t keep every government building closed — although I’ve got a long list of ones they should.”

I choose freedom. https://t.co/MllcGLTP6d — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 4, 2021

The Kentucky senator, who has been adamant against lockdowns and mask mandates, argued that the public doesn’t have to accept the mandates or “harmful policies” that are being reinstituted to stop the spread of the Delta variant.

Paul sharply criticized Speaker Pelosi for a U.S. Capitol Police order that would allow Congressional aides and visitors to be arrested in the building for not wearing a mask. He also told Biden that the public would “not accept” any move towards a lockdown, and threatened to defund agencies if Americans were shut down. (RELATED: DC Mayor Denies Breaking Her Own Mask Mandate Despite Photo Evidence)

The senator also criticized the local “bureaucrats” for trying to close schools, arguing that children were being “harmed physically and psychologically” by being out of the classroom.

“Do I sound fed up to you? That’s because I am,” Paul wrote, also alleging that White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci was “NOT following science, and I’ve been proven right time and time again.”

Paul ends his op-ed by claiming that the “tide has turned,” with more people willing to stand up against the mandates now that the country was at “a crossroads.”

“Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children?” Paul hypothetically asked the reader in closing. “Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom.”