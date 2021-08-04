Man Goes Viral For Bringing A Scale To Weigh His Steak At Texas Roadhouse

One man has gone viral for a hilarious reason.

A man by the name of Tone Chacon posted a Facebook photo of himself weighing a steak at a Texas Roadhouse, and wrote, “Went to roadhouse and ordered a 6oz steak looked small as f**k so I got my scale and mf weighed 3.5 oz lmfaooooo better check yall shit 🔥🔥👌👌💯💯 got my 6 oz tho lol lmfaoo.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out the hilarious photo below.

Just how viral has this photo gone since being posted in July? It’s been shared more than 90,000 times and has more than 19,000 comments.

People are fascinated by his decision to bring a scale to a restaurant to measure his steak!

I also hate to burst his bubble here, but I’m pretty sure there isn’t a scam going on. If I had to bet, the steak was six ounces before being cooked.

Seeing as how his steak looks incredibly well done, getting the weight down to 3.68 ounces wouldn’t be hard at all.

A reasonably cooked steak that started out at six ounces might drop between five and four ounces after hitting the grill depending on how long you scorched it for. Seeing as how his steak looks like there’s no juice left, I think this situation is easy to figure out.

Let us know in the comments whether or not you’d ever bring a scale to a restaurant! My guess is that the answer is a firm no from most of you.

H/T: BroBible