Police Release Video Of Four People Wrestling Victim To Ground At Gas Station, Taking Turns Robbing Him

Police in Washington, D.C., released surveillance footage Monday of several people wrestling a victim to the ground at a gas station and robbing him.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released the video of the incident, which took place at around 11:12 p.m. on July 24, in hopes of identifying the suspects.

WATCH:

Two suspects initially dragged the victim to the ground and began rifling through his pockets, while two others joined in robbing him as he lay on the ground, video shows. A fifth suspect watched the incident on his bike.

Several of the suspects hit and kicked the victim multiple times as he lay on the ground, video shows. The suspects continued to strike the victim, who appeared to be unconscious, well after they had completed the robbery. (RELATED: Shooting Happens Outside Of The Nationals/Padres Game)

MPD announces two arrests have been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on 7/24/21 in the 6200 block of New Hampshire Avenue, NE. This case remains under investigation. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 Release: https://t.co/QfRT3SAYpd pic.twitter.com/KZTZrsXtV7 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 5, 2021

Police announced late Wednesday evening they had arrested two suspects involved in the robbery. (RELATED: One Dead, Eight Wounded In DC ‘Targeted Shooting’: Police)

“On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 40 year-old Stephanie Bailey and 42 year-old John Senior, IV, both of no fixed address, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence),” the MPD said in a statement.

The case is still under investigation, according to the MPD.

