Bobby Bowden Dies At The Age Of 91

Legendary college football coach Bobby Bowden has died.

The Florida State Seminoles, who Bowden won two national titles with, announced Sunday morning that Bowden passed away at the age of 91.

Today we lost a legend but you never lose a legacy. Rest In Peace Coach Bowden pic.twitter.com/f7pQpUPqbJ — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 8, 2021

The iconic FSU coach recently revealed that he was battling a terminal illness, and was at peace with the situation. ESPN reported that he was battling pancreatic cancer.

Now, at the age of 91, one of the greatest men to ever carry a clipboard and whistle has passed onto the other side.

‘I am at peace’: FSU’s Bobby Bowden diagnosed with a terminal medical condition https://t.co/4DnxSbCjE7 via @tdonline — Jim Henry (@JimHenryTALLY) July 21, 2021

Death is never easy. It’s always an insanely tough pill to swallow, but Bowden lived life to the fullest. He accomplished more in one lifetime than most people could in 20 lifetimes.

He was a hell of a coach and known for being an even better person.

Faith. Family. Florida State. We remember the life and legacy of Bobby Bowden 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4yi6mFH75D — ACC Network (@accnetwork) August 8, 2021

Rest easy, Coach Bowden. Rest easy.