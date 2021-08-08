Editorial

Bobby Bowden Dies At The Age Of 91

GAINESVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Bobby Bowden of the Florida State Seminoles watches on during their game against the Florida Gators on November 26, 2005 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Legendary college football coach Bobby Bowden has died.

The Florida State Seminoles, who Bowden won two national titles with, announced Sunday morning that Bowden passed away at the age of 91. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The iconic FSU coach recently revealed that he was battling a terminal illness, and was at peace with the situation. ESPN reported that he was battling pancreatic cancer.

Now, at the age of 91, one of the greatest men to ever carry a clipboard and whistle has passed onto the other side.

Death is never easy. It’s always an insanely tough pill to swallow, but Bowden lived life to the fullest. He accomplished more in one lifetime than most people could in 20 lifetimes.

He was a hell of a coach and known for being an even better person.

Rest easy, Coach Bowden. Rest easy.