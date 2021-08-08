Female Chicago Police Officer Shot Dead During Traffic Stop Two Months After Giving Birth To Her Child: Report

One Chicago police officer is dead and another is in critical condition after they were shot in the line of duty during a Saturday evening traffic stop.

Chicago police said two officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying two men and a woman was pulled over at around 9:10 p.m. in the 6300-block of South Bell Avenue in the South Side of the City.

They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where the female officer, reportedly identified as 29-year-old Ella French, succumbed to her injuries.

A second male officer remains in the hospital “fighting for his life” as of early Sunday morning, police Superintendent David Brown said.

Chicago Police Officer Ella French. Murdered in Chicago last night during a traffic stop. Leaves behind an infant daughter.

A crowd of Chicago police officers also gathered outside of the hospital to pay their respects to their fallen colleague, as well as her injured partner

French reportedly joined the force in 2018 and was a member of the city’s Community Safety Team. She had also reportedly given birth to her child two months prior and recently returned to duty from maternity leave.

Two suspects were reportedly taken into custody, one of whom was rushed to the hospital after being injured when the officers returned fire. A third suspect remains on the run. (RELATED: 10-Minute String Of Shootings Leave 14-Year-Old Dead, 9 Others Injured)

“Despite the shock, grief, pain and sorrow we feel this morning, our brothers and sisters in blue put this uniform on each and every day. They go to work risking everything to serve the people of Chicago,” Supt. Brown added in a Sunday press conference. “They come to work, willing to run toward things, toward gunfire, and they’re willing to sacrifice their lives to save the lives of perfect strangers.”

“I also want to address another issue that’s been lashing our city for far too long,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot added. “There are some who say that we do not do enough for the police and that we are handcuffing them from doing their jobs. There are others who say we do too much for the police, and then we never hold them accountable for what they do, particularly in black and brown neighborhoods. All of this, I say, stop. Just stop. This constant strife is not what we need in this moment.”

The mayor also declared a public day of mourning in the city, adding in a follow up tweet that “we have a common enemy: it’s guns & the violence they bring”

Some say we don't do enough for the police. Others say we do too much. All of this must stop. We have a common enemy: it's guns & the violence they bring.

The tragic incident marks the 11th time a police officer has been shot in Chicago in 2021, as well as the first officer to die in the line of duty since Lightfoot took office in 2019.