Bella Thorne Accepts PornHub Vision Award

Actress Bella Thorne received the Vision Award at the 2019 PornHub Awards over the weekend.

Thorne, 22, was presented with the award for her work directing the new adult-rated film “Her And Him,” according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

Thorne claimed directing the film “opened [her] mind creatively and allowed [her] to really push the limits as an artist.” (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Bella Thorne On The Internet)

Her goal for the project was to “be able to show the world a raw, new, fresh side of beauty.”

The former Disney Channel star also announced she would be working with PornHub to make the site safer. (RELATED: Bella Thorne Will Receive PornHub Award For Her First Porno)

“I am working with Pornhub to implement a change to their flagging system algorithm to ensure safety for everyone and everyone in our community,” Thorne said. “I’m literally so f**king excited.”

Seems like Thorne has really found her niche here in the PornHub community. I mean, this is her first porn film that she has directed and she already won an award for it. She’s done great work in movies before including “Midnight Sun,” “Blended” and “The DUFF.” So, it’s not surprising that she knew what she was doing when she directed this film.

Can’t wait to see what Thorne gives us next.