Fox News Poll: Americans Support Vaccine Mandates And Passports

A new poll conducted by Fox News shows that Americans are generally receptive to the idea of vaccine passports and mandates.

Fifty percent of respondents to the poll said that they favor cities and towns requiring all customers and workers to have proof of a coronavirus vaccine for “indoor activities such as restaurants, gyms and performances,” compared to 46% who opposed. Forty-four percent said they were more likely to shop at a store that required customers and workers to be vaccinated, or have a recent negative COVID-19 test, compared to just 24% who were less likely.

Fifty percent of those polled said “protecting the safety of Americans” by requiring the vaccine to participate in everyday activities was more important than “protecting the freedom” of Americans to choose whether or not they are vaccinated. Forty-seven percent of respondents said the latter is more important.

56% of adults said employers should probably or definitely require COVID-19 vaccinations for their employees and customers, according to a late July Morning Consult poll. Only 32% said they probably or definitely should not. https://t.co/HFaN2OWaQX — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) August 10, 2021

New York City became the first major city in America last Tuesday to announce a vaccine requirement for residents to participate in the same indoor activities asked about in the poll. More and more employers, including the federal government, have also announced they will be requiring their workers to get vaccinated.

The poll, which was conducted between Aug. 7-10 with a sample of 1,002 registered voters and a three-point margin of error, revealed several more insights on how Americans are viewing the pandemic. (RELATED: College To Charge Unvaccinated Students ‘Non-Refundable’ $750 COVID Fee)

Seventy-six percent of Americans said they are concerned about the spread of coronavirus, up from a low of 71% in April. Thirty-one percent said the spread of the virus is “not at all” under control, up from a low of 10% in May. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) seems to have lost some public trust, though: 46% of Americans said the federal government’s change in mask guidance has more to do with politics than science, while just 42% said the opposite. (RELATED: How Likely Are Vaccinated People To Get Meaningfully Sick From Delta?)

Fifty-four percent of respondents said schools and school districts should require teachers and students either wear a mask or show proof of vaccination once schools reopen. Sixty percent of respondents who were not yet vaccinated said they would not do so, while another 26% answered “maybe.”