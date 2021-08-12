Fauci Says Everyone Is Likely To Need Booster Shots ‘At Some Time In The Future’

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that while immune compromised people will need to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots very soon, it’s likely all Americans will need it as well at some point.

Fauci made the comments on “CBS This Morning” and spoke about booster shots. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to approve booster shots for immune compromised Americans within the next few days, according to reports.

What remains an unknown is when booster shots will be needed for others who have received the shot. Fauci said data is still being evaluated, but appeared sure that additional shots will be needed.

“It’s likely that that will happen at some time in the future,” Fauci said. “We’re already starting to see indications in some sectors about a diminution over time, that’s durability. We don’t feel at this particular point, that apart from the immune compromised, we don’t feel we need to give boosters right now.”

“When it does get to a certain level, we will be prepared to give boosters to those people, but from what you just said a moment ago, it is imminent that we will be giving it to immune compromised,” Fauci added as he said data is followed “literally on a weekly and monthly basis.” (RELATED: ANALYSIS: Pfizer Is Lobbying The Government For Third Vaccine Doses, And It Could Make Them Billions)

Whenever booster shots become approved for the general public, Fauci suggested getting the same shot as the one initially received is the best option. For now, though, the booster shot is only set to apply to “a relatively small proportion of the population, around 3 percent or so,” Fauci said Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”