New York Dems Continue Push For Cuomo Impeachment

A number of Democratic New York state lawmakers are pushing for Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s impeachment even after his decision to resign, Fox News reported Thursday.

Cuomo announced Tuesday that he would resign by Aug. 24 amid the damning report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that found serial sexual harassment by Cuomo. While he denied the allegations, the governor explained his decision to resign by saying he needed to help the New York State government focus on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several state legislators have since voiced the need for Cuomo’s impeachment that would prevent him from running for office again, according to Fox News.

The projected costs of doing the people’s work, of doing our jobs as legislators, of continuing the impeachment process, were the same yesterday as they are today. I don’t find this new “but impeachment uses resources” argument compelling, nor does it seem earnest to me. — Julia Salazar (@JuliaCarmel__) August 11, 2021

“We have a responsibility to go through the full impeachment process. Anything less would fail to fully hold the governor accountable, and to prevent his behavior from being repeated in the future,” Democratic New York State Sen. Julia Salazar tweeted immediately after Cuomo’s announcement.

Salazar noted that any “but impeachment uses resources” arguments did not sound convincing to her. (RELATED: Biden Respects Cuomo’s Resignation, Says He’s Done ‘A Hell Of A Job’ Aside From His ‘Personal Behavior’)

Democratic New York State Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou retweeted a demand for the impeachment, saying, “We must.”

Niou along with Democratic New York state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi have been advocating for the measure since February, according to The 19th.

“I feel incredibly responsible to follow through on accountability, because if I don’t, and if we don’t, effectively what we are saying is that there are no rules or standards for sexual harassment in New York, and that is not acceptable,” Biaggi told The 19th.