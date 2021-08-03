Democratic Mayoral Nominee Says Legislature Should ‘Move Forward’ With Impeachment If Cuomo Refuses To Resign

Democratic New York mayoral nominee Eric Adams released a statement Tuesday calling for a “swift and appropriate action” to impeach Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should he fail to resign.

Adams’ statement followed a Tuesday press conference by New York Attorney General Letitia James where she presented the conclusions of an independent investigation which “found that Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, many of whom were young women, by engaging in unwanted groping, kisses, hugging, and by making inappropriate comments.”

My full statement on Attorney General James’ report: pic.twitter.com/vH4nNW9Mz5 — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) August 3, 2021

“Attorney General James conducted a thorough and revealing investigation that yielded disturbing conclusions about the conduct of Governor Cuomo,” the mayoral nominee wrote in the statement.

“It is now the duty of the New York State Assembly to take swift and appropriate action and move forward with impeachment proceedings if the Governor will not resign,” Adams suggested.

Cuomo pushed back against the findings of the investigation in a pre-recorded statement released earlier Tuesday, where he refused to resign, saying he did not understand some of “generational or cultural perspectives” which allegedly made his well-intentioned actions look bad. (RELATED: ‘I Do It With Everyone’: Gov. Cuomo Broadcasts Slideshow Of Him Kissing Men And Women Of All Ages)

“I do kiss people on the forehead,” the governor said. “I do kiss people on the cheek. I do embrace people…men and women. I do on occasion say, ‘Ciao bella.’ On occasion, I do slip and say sweetheart or darling.”

The governor swore that he had “never touched anyone inappropriately.”

President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called on Cuomo to resign Tuesday.