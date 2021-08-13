Trevor Lawrence And Gardner Minshew Listed As Co-Starting Quarterbacks For The Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew are both listed as the starting QB of the Jaguars.

According to News4JAx.com, Minshew and Lawrence were listed as co-starting quarterbacks when the team's first depth chart of the season dropped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

It’s been well-documented that Minshew is pushing the number one overall pick in the 2021 draft to the limits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

The former Washington State star is doing everything in his power to stop Lawrence from winning the job, or at the very least, make it as hard as possible.

Even Urban Meyer has admitted that he doesn’t really know who he’s going with right now.

#Jaguars HC Urban Meyer says the team hasn’t decided who will be the Week 1 starting QB and it’s still an open competition between Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. pic.twitter.com/szOHMxMRdE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 12, 2021

Obviously, the Jaguars didn’t draft Lawrence with the first pick of the 2021 draft to have him ride the bench.

They drafted him to play and be the face of the franchise. Minshew just won’t go down without a fight, and I love that kind of energy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5)

Lawrence will likely start week one, but it’d be absolutely wild if Meyer rolls with the Minshew to open the season. That would set the NFL on fire.