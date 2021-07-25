Gardner Minshew Says He Hasn’t ‘Taken A Sh*t In Weeks’ In Preparation For QB Battle Against Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew dropped an incredible line about his position battle.

The Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence first overall, and there’s little doubt that he’ll be the starting passer for Urban Meyer. Despite that fact, Minshew has a unique way to prepare to try to beat him out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5)

“In preparation for the competition, I haven’t taken a sh*t in weeks because number two isn’t an option for me,” Minshew said during a recent appearance on Chris Long’s podcast.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Gardner Minshew on the #Greenlight podcast with @JOEL9ONE said he is ready to compete with Trevor Lawrence during camp. “Number 2 is not an option for me.” 💩💩💩 pic.twitter.com/3iCgS292Xq — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 25, 2021

Well, I’m glad to know Gardner Minshew still has his sense of humor and is a content machine, despite the fact his days as a starting QB in Jacksonville are over.

When Minshew took the NFL by storm and was riding high, there was nobody more entertaining.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5)

I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say that I hope the Jags trade him to a team where he can actually see the field.

You can’t keep a man like him on the bench. The NFL is simply better and more fun when he’s playing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5)

Get him on the field by any means necessary!