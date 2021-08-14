Man Arrested For Allegedly Pretending To Be Police Officer, Raping Woman He Pulled Over

A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly pretending to be a police officer and raping one of the women he pulled over, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Evans, 35, reportedly followed a vehicle with three adult females from the Bull Market convenience store located at 13742 N 42nd Street in Tampa. Police say he then pulled the vehicle over and identified himself as a law enforcement officer conducting a narcotics investigation, according to a press release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Evans reportedly told a 27-year-old woman she was under arrest and took the female victim to an apartment complex where she was “sexually battered.”

The suspect was located the next day, driving the same Chevrolet Malibu the victim identified. He fled on foot before being arrested by deputies. Evans is in custody at the Pasco County Jail and has been charged with “impersonating a public officer, sexual battery on a victim over 18, grand theft third degree, kidnapping, and two counts of false imprisonment.” (RELATED: Man Who Impersonated Officer And Kidnapped Two Girls Arrested, Police Say)

“It’s extremely upsetting and concerning to think that someone was taking advantage of the trust our citizens have in law enforcement by pretending to be a law enforcement officer,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Sexually battering a victim in the process heightened our urgency to find and arrest this suspect as quickly as possible. We need to find anyone who may have seen this vehicle or been stopped by this suspect. Please, don’t be afraid to come forward if you’ve been victimized.”

Police are asking for anyone who Evans may have stopped to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.