CNN Nukes Ted Cruz For Criticizing Reporter On The Ground In Kabul

CNN’s public relations Twitter account issued a scathing rebuke Monday of Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s criticism of a CNN reporter who was live on the ground in Kabul, Afghanistan, reporting alongside the Taliban.

CNN’s Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward was reporting outside the abandoned U.S. embassy in Kabul alongside members of the Taliban who were chanting “death to America.”

Ward noted the members seemed “friendly,” but called the situation “utterly bizarre.”

“They’re just chanting ‘death to America,’ but they seem friendly at the same time,” Ward said.

Cruz retweeted the clip, writing “is there an enemy of America for whom @CNN WON’T cheerlead? (In mandatory burkas, no less).”

CNN Communications was quick to snap back at Cruz.

“Rather than running off to Cancun in tough times, @clarissaward is risking her life to tell the world what’s happening. That’s called bravery. Instead of RTing a conspiracy theorists misleading soundbite, perhaps your time would be better spent helping Americans in harm’s way.”

Ward was wearing a hijab Monday while on-air, a stark difference to her earlier TV appearances. Ward acknowledged the wardrobe change. (RELATED: 7 Killed In Kabul Airport As Chaos Ensues. Flights Suspended, Then Restarted)

“Obviously, I am dressed in a very different way to how I would normally dress to walk down the streets of Kabul,” she said, noting other women were dressing more conservatively following the Taliban’s takeover.

Ward also said she was told to stand to the side because she is a female.

The Taliban seized Kabul Sunday following the fleeing of Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani. Americans and other foreign citizens have been urged to leave the nation or “shelter in place” as the city remains under strong Taliban control.