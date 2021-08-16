‘Field Of Dreams’ TV Series Gets Picked Up By Peacock

A new TV series inspired by the classic American baseball movie from 1989 “Field of Dreams” has been picked up by the streaming site Peacock.

“Field of Dreams is an iconic Universal film title from venerable producers Lawrence and Charles Gordon, that we could only have entrusted to Mike Schur,” Universal TV president Erin Underhill shared with the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Chicago White Sox Will Play The Yankees At The Field Of Dreams)

“His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans,” she added.

Schur, creator of the hit series “The Good Place,” will write and executive produce the show which will reimagine the film’s love of baseball, family and Iowa. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Through the years, Field of Dreams has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist,” Lisa Katz, president of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, shared. “It’s whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we’re looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock.”

The Kevin Costner-led film is iconic as it combines baseball with magic.

Last week, baseball fans saw that magic come to life after Major League Baseball held its first game in Iowa on a newly constructed field on the Field of Dreams complex for a matchup between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox. It was the first regular-season Major League Baseball game ever played in the state, the Des Moines Register reported.