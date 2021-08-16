Paige VanZant Says She ‘Didn’t Want To Live Anymore’ After Her Latest Loss

Paige VanZant apparently had some very dark thoughts after her latest loss.

VanZant's fighting career has been trending downward for the past several years and she's now 0-2 in the BKFC after losing to Rachael Ostovich in late July. Following another disappointing finish, VanZant didn't even want to keep on living.

“I said some things to my husband that are pretty terrible just about like my mental state. I told him I didn’t want to live anymore, and that this wasn’t for me anymore…Like life wasn’t for me anymore so I was disappointed. It was hard,” VanZant revealed in her video blog series when talking about her latest loss.

I’ve been critical of VanZant’s last few fights and I really do believe that her career is over. The idea she can still be an elite fighter is just foolish at this point. It’s not going to happen.

It’s simply not who she is at this point.

However, that doesn’t mean she’s not an impressive person. It doesn’t mean that she should have dark thoughts.

There’s a lot more to life than your job. Plus, she can make money on social media without having to get her face bashed in.

Hopefully, she gets her mind right and figures out a way to bounce back. Maybe, she’d be happiest not even fighting at all. She’s not winning and it doesn’t appear to be bringing her any joy.

Might as well hang it up and find the next thing to focus on.