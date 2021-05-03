REPORT: Cade McNamara Is The ‘Clear Frontrunner’ To Be Michigan’s Starting Quarterback

It sounds like Cade McNamara will likely start the season as Michigan’s starting quarterback.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the junior passer, who played a bit in 2020, is the “clear frontrunner” to start for Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Michigan quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss said the following during an episode of the “In the Trenches” podcast, according to the same report:

He’s a guy who’s gonna end up playing 10 years in the NFL because you can say he’s not enough of this, enough of that. But at the end of the day, he’s very smart, he makes great decisions, he processes things very fast and his accuracy and arm strength are more than enough to win with.

As much as it pains me to say, McNamara isn’t a bad player at all. In fact, he looked very solid at times last season.

During Wisconsin’s massacre over the Wolverines, McNamara was the lone bright spot for the offense after Joe Milton was yanked.

However, I refuse to buy into any of the hype until I see some actual results. Every singe year, we hear about how great the Wolverines are going to be.

How often has it actually occurred under Harbaugh? The answer is never. They’ve literally never once appeared in the B1G title game.

Now, it sounds like it’ll be on McNamara to start the season as the team’s leader. He’s talented, but Michigan has to go a long way before I buy anything about them being legit.