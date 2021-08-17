LaMelo Ball Rips The Idea Of Going To School, Says You Don’t Learn ‘Sh*t’

LaMelo Ball has no regrets about not attending college.

LaVar Ball's youngest son was the third overall pick of the 2020 draft after being selected by the Charlotte Hornets following a stint in Australia, and he won Rookie of the Year this past season.

LaMelo never spent on second in college and left a traditional high school atmosphere to play in Lithunia as a young teenager. At the age of 19, he has no regrets.

LaMelo told told GQ, “You wanna go to the league, so school’s not your priority…We not trippin’ off school. We not dumb. We know how to learn. We don’t need school. And school not even teachin’ you sh*t—what the f**k is school?”

He further added, “My whole life, I always knew I was going to the NBA. I always knew. Everything about this felt normal to me. I knew I’d have stardom. I grew up into it. I already had my life planned out. My whole life, I thought I was the star…. I ain’t even gonna say I’m a rock star. It’s something other than that. I’m something rare.”

LaMelo might catch some heat for his comments about school, but he’s also 100% correct. What benefit would he have gotten from enrolling and playing a year of college basketball?

The answer is that he wouldn’t have benefited at all. He started earning money at a young age overseas, became a top-three pick in the NBA draft and dominated during his rookie campaign.

Some people, you just know are going big places. LaMelo Ball fits the mold.

Now, should you go to school if you’re just about anyone else without a guaranteed spot in the pros? Of course, and I’m sure LaMelo wouldn’t urge everyone to avoid school.

He’s simply pointing out that for prodigies like himself, it wouldn’t make sense to waste time going. I agree 100%.

Let us know in the comments what you think of LaMelo’s comments.