LeBron James Doesn’t Receive A Single Vote From Scouts And NBA Executives For The Best Player In The League

NBA scouts and executives are apparently losing interest in LeBron James.

ESPN recently polled 10 unnamed scouts and executives on who is the best player in the league, and LeBron James didn’t receive a single vote. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The 10 votes were split equally between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.

New ESPN story: Who is the NBA’s best player? What were the best and worst moves of the offseason? Who is going to win the title next season? We posed those questions, and more, to scouts and executives around the league as the offseason winds down: https://t.co/gCxNqcs8NR — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) August 19, 2021

It looks like the sun is going down on the era of the Lakers star and it’s rising on Giannis Antetokounmpo. To Durant’s credit, people have viewed him as a top-three player for a long time.

Giannis has taken the league by storm over the past two years and just capped off the past season by winning a title.

Meanwhile, LeBron James was bounced from the playoffs in the first round and has gone out of his way to alienate as many fans as possible.

LeBron James appeared to shove a fan while in Las Vegas. If you or I behaved that way, we’d get arrested. When LeBron does it, he just acts like it’s no big deal. Once again, the Lakers star the rules don’t apply to him. pic.twitter.com/9sCAxufCnh — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 3, 2021

Not only is he growing very old for an NBA player, but fans have grown completely tired of his antics off of the court.

Let’s not forget he doxxed a heroic police officer in Ohio who stopped a stabbing.

LeBron James has now deleted the tweet calling for the cop to be arrested for shooting the woman armed with a knife, but don’t worry. The internet is forever. I blurred out the officer’s face on purpose. pic.twitter.com/dbv5dPrZ87 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2021

Why is it so easy to cheer against LeBron James? We might never know, but it sure is fun!