LeBron James Deletes Tweet Calling Out Critics Of The Lakers

LeBron James deleted a tweet taking a shot at his critics.

Wednesday night, the four-time NBA champion tweeted that his critics should “keep that same narrative ENERGY” when the season begins. People have been pointing out the Lakers have a very old roster after trading for Russell Westbrook and signing Carmelo Anthony. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, LeBron didn’t stick with his words because he ultimately ended up deleting the tweet. You can see a screenshot of it below.

In a deleted tweet, LeBron James calls out all the fans doubting the new Los Angeles #Lakers squad. 👀 pic.twitter.com/aeMT6X3cyk — NBA Analysis Network (@HoopAnalysisNet) August 5, 2021

If you’re going to tweet something like this, you better have the guts to stand by it. Don’t delete it as soon as it picks up some steam.

Have a backbone and stand by it. Of course, it’s LeBron James, and we all know he crumbles at the first sign of a problem.

LeBron James has four NBA championships and he’s still out here on trying to mix it up with people on social media.

Imagine being as rich as he is and taking shots at your critics on Twitter. Enjoy your cash and rings and put the phone down.

It’s just embarrassing.

I guess he didn’t get enough attention from shoving a guy in Vegas. So, he had to find a new way to generate headlines and deleting this tweet sure got the job done.

Jordan probably would have given this fan an autograph and picture pic.twitter.com/MpiIJQURzO — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 31, 2021

I can’t wait to see what LeBron James does next. He never fails to give fans something to laugh at and discuss.