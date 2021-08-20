REPORT: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Expecting Second Child Together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly expecting their second child together, multiple sources shared with Page Six in a piece published Friday.

Their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, is reportedly going to be a big sister.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner is pregnant, expecting baby No. 2 with Travis Scott https://t.co/qSFrcOeMW8 pic.twitter.com/044w90QY99 — Page Six (@PageSix) August 20, 2021

TMZ has reported that Jenner’s pregnancy is “in the early stages.” The sex of the baby, as well as when the baby is due, is not known

Another source shared the whole family is “thrilled.”

Jenner, who is 24 years old, started dating Scott in April 2017 and kept her first pregnancy under wraps until she had given birth to Stormi.

The California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner said that a 19th grandchild was on its way and “in the oven,” according to a TMZ report published Friday. (RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Officially Files Paperwork To Run For California Governor)

Kylie Jenner ‘pregnant with baby number 2’! Billionaire beauty mogul and rapper Travis Scott ‘are having another child’ https://t.co/tdvkP0y3T1 pic.twitter.com/GYlQBZWvPx — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 20, 2021

Rumors then began to swirl as to which one of Caitlyn’s kids could be expecting. Some fans suggested it might be the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star as she hadn’t yet posted any pictures of herself following her recent birthday celebrations.

A short time after the report came out, Page Six noted that Jenner’s son Burt, and his wife Valerie, were expecting their third child together.