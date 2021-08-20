‘Sickening’: Angelina Jolie’s First Post Ever On Instagram Includes Letter From Teen Girl About ‘Failure’ In Afghanistan

Angelina Jolie made her first Instagram post ever Friday and it involved a letter from a teenage Afghan girl about the “failure” in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s recent takeover.

The 46-year-old actress shared the handwritten note she was sent from the girl as the star talked about how the people in there were losing their ability to “communicate on social media and to express themselves freely.”

"I was on the border of Afghanistan two weeks before 9/11, where I met Afghan refugees who had fled the Taliban," the "Eternals" star wrote about what she witnessed "twenty years ago" and shared how "sickening" it is to watch "Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country."

"To spend so much time and money, to have blood shed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand," she added. "Watching for decades how Afghan refugees – some of the most capable people in the world – are treated like a burden is also sickening. Knowing that if they had the tools and respect, how much they would do for themselves. And meeting so many women and girls who not only wanted an education, but fought for it."

She closed out her post by promising she wouldn’t “turn away” from the Afghan people and would “continue to look for ways to help” calling on others to join her.

In the letter, the young woman shared about how she used to go to school and work before the Taliban came in and now the people are afraid.

She noted how "some people say the Talibans" changed, but said she doubts it because they have a "very bad past."

The girl also shared how she fears her courses will soon be closed and the Taliban will go back to how things were 20 years ago.

“And again we have no rights, the life of all of us is [dark],” the girl’s letter concluded. “We all lost our freedom and are imprisoned again.”