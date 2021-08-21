College Football Officially Starts In One Week

Ladies and gentlemen, the start of college football is only a week away.

On August 28, the college football season will begin, and that’s a win for America. It’s hard to believe it’s only a week away, but here we are. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After a long and hot summer, we’ll have multiple games on TV for our enjoyment.

In this country, Saturdays in the fall are meant for college football, time with friends and family, great food and cold beer. Don’t ever let anyone ever take it away from you. Only 11 more days until games are back! pic.twitter.com/bjeNXMPptT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 17, 2021

I know that week zero is never loaded with outstanding games, but we still have a Big Ten matchup to get the juices flowing week one.

Nebraska and Illinois will square off on August 28 as the best game of the day, and it’s a great grudge matchup for me because I hate both teams.

I can’t stand Bret Bielema or the joke that Nebraska’s program has become. All the way around, it should be a great day for me!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation)

Football represents everything great about America and in seven days, the college football season will get underway with week zero.

Damn, I’d be lying if I said this didn’t pull at my heartstrings a bit.

The football season is almost here, and lots of people are asking what I think Wisconsin will do this year. The answer is simple. I expect absolute domination in the Big Ten. Anyone who doubts me, bookmark this tweet and see me in December. We’ll see who is laughing then. pic.twitter.com/EbSjXo7LnK — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 2, 2021

Buckle up, folks, because we’re in for a great season, and I hope you’re all as excited as I am for the journey!