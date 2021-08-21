Editorial

College Football Officially Starts In One Week

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Ladies and gentlemen, the start of college football is only a week away.

On August 28, the college football season will begin, and that’s a win for America. It’s hard to believe it’s only a week away, but here we are. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After a long and hot summer, we’ll have multiple games on TV for our enjoyment.

I know that week zero is never loaded with outstanding games, but we still have a Big Ten matchup to get the juices flowing week one.

Nebraska and Illinois will square off on August 28 as the best game of the day, and it’s a great grudge matchup for me because I hate both teams.

I can’t stand Bret Bielema or the joke that Nebraska’s program has become. All the way around, it should be a great day for me!

 

Football represents everything great about America and in seven days, the college football season will get underway with week zero.

Damn, I’d be lying if I said this didn’t pull at my heartstrings a bit.

Buckle up, folks, because we’re in for a great season, and I hope you’re all as excited as I am for the journey!

