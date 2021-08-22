Fans Fight Get Into A Crazy Brawl During The Steelers/Lions Game In Wild Viral Video

Some fans decided to brawl Saturday when the Steelers beat the Lions.

In a viral video tweeted by @EvrybodyHatesAP, a man and woman were appearing to exchange some words when she slapped him.

As soon as the woman made contact, all hell broke loose and it was off to the races! Watch the wild carnage unfold below.

It’s football season again in Pittsburgh 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uY9PB7p9Kz — Jimmy Brooks 🧑🏽‍🦽 (@EvrybodyHatesAP) August 22, 2021

I couldn't really hear what was being said, but it's crystal clear to me that the woman is responsible for this situation spiraling out of control.

You can't slap a complete stranger and expect things to be chill and relaxed afterwards. You pull a stunt like that and you're asking for trouble.

I mean, what the hell was she thinking by slapping that dude? I don't really care what was said. Unless you're in imminent danger, which didn't appear to be the case, then you don't start a brawl.

As I’ve said many times, if you play stupid games, then you’ll win very stupid prizes.

All the way around, just an absurd situation to find yourself in and this woman should be embarrassed.