‘Channeling President Trump’: Congresswoman Says Biden Is A ‘Low IQ Individual’ And ‘Severely Cognitively Impaired’

Republican New York Rep. Claudia Tenney slammed President Joe Biden’s decision to have all Americans out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, saying he is “now severely cognitively impaired.”

Tenney sent out a tweet on Tuesday responding to a story from the Daily Caller about Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw’s comments. Crenshaw also criticized Biden, saying he is taking orders from the Taliban and will leave American citizens behind. Earlier that day, news broke that Biden would not extend the Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline, despite many Americans needing to be evacuated and allies urging Biden to extend it. (RELATED: ‘Joe Biden Is A Coward’: Dan Crenshaw Says Biden Is Taking Orders From ‘Band Of Barbaric Terrorists,’ Ignoring Citizens)

In the tweet, Tenney said “Biden is a dangerous combination of arrogance and incompetence emanating from a ‘low IQ individual’ who is now severely cognitively impaired. Channeling President Trump.” (RELATED: McConnell Rips Biden’s Handling Of Afghanistan As ‘One Of The Greatest Foreign Policy Disasters’ In US History)

House Republicans received a classified briefing Tuesday, about which House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he is “less confident” about the Aug. 31 deadline “after leaving that briefing.” (RELATED: Biden Reportedly Keeping Aug. 31 Afghanistan Withdrawal Date Despite Worry Surrounding Evacuations)