‘Joe Biden Is A Coward’: Dan Crenshaw Says Biden Is Taking Orders From ‘Band Of Barbaric Terrorists,’ Ignoring American Citizens

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw slammed President Joe Biden’s decision to have all Americans out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, saying he is taking orders from the Taliban and will leave American citizens behind.

Crenshaw sent out a tweet after news broke that Biden would not extend the Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline, despite many Americans needing to be evacuated and allies urging Biden to extend it. In the tweet, he called Biden a “coward” and said he is taking orders from “a band of barbaric terrorists.”

“The world just witnessed the President of the United States take orders from a band of barbaric terrorists while ignoring the pleas of our international allies and American citizens he will leave behind,” Crenshaw said in the tweet. “Joe Biden is a coward.” (RELATED: McConnell Rips Biden’s Handling Of Afghanistan As ‘One Of The Greatest Foreign Policy Disasters’ In US History)

House Republicans received a classified briefing Tuesday, to which House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he is “less confident” about the Aug. 31 deadline “after leaving that briefing.” (RELATED: Biden Reportedly Keeping Aug. 31 Afghanistan Withdrawal Date Despite Worry Surrounding Evacuations)

“There’s no possible way that we can get every American that’s still in Afghanistan out in the next seven days,” McCarthy said.