NBC Is ‘Standing By’ For A Reboot Of ‘The Office’

It sounds like there’s a very real chance NBC brings back “The Office.”

The classic show about a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, ended in 2013, and fans have held out hope ever since that it would eventually return. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, it sounds like the wheels might be turning.

NBCU content chief Susan Rovner told Deadline, “Whenever Greg Daniels wants to do one, we’re standing by.” Daniels helped adapt the show for NBC and an American audience more than 15 years ago.

‘The Office’: “Whenever Greg Daniels Wants To Do A Reboot, We’re Standing By”, Says NBCU Content Chief Susan Rovner – Edinburgh https://t.co/DlCo3Q7Ida — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 23, 2021

I almost hate hearing stuff like this because I just know it’s going to get my hopes up and it won’t likely happen.

Right now, I want to believe so badly that Daniels is going to bring back “The Office” for millions of fans around America. Yet, deep down, I can’t help but feeling like disappointment is looming on the horizon.

The fact NBC is “standing by” for a reboot is great news, and it’s certainly a very positive update. However, there are still a lot of hurdles that would need to be cleared.

Most notably, how do you guarantee the entire cast comes back? John Krasinski has become a massive star since “The Office” ended, and there’s no guarantee he’d return.

Hell, he might not even be allowed to, given the fact he’s the star of “Jack Ryan” on Amazon.

Still, we’re officially moving in the right direction, and that’s great news. “The Office” returning to TV would likely shatter the ratings we’ve seen over the past few years.

Millions and millions of people would immediately tune in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Office (@theoffice)

Let’s keep our fingers crossed because it’d be awesome to see this happen.