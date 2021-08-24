Notre Dame Defends The Fighting Irish Mascot After Survey Finds It’s Offensive

Notre Dame is defending the Fighting Irish mascot after a recent survey indicated people find it offensive.

A survey conducted by Quality Logo found that the Fighting Irish are viewed as the fourth most offensive mascot in college sports. Florida State, San Diego State and Hawaii’s former mascot took the top three spots. All three are tied to Native American heritage. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How did Notre Dame respond to finishing fourth? The program’s credit, they didn’t cave. The university released a statement to the Indy Star that stated the following:

It is worth noting … that there is no comparison between Notre Dame’s nickname and mascot and the Indian and warrior names (and) mascots used by other institutions such as the NFL team formerly known as the Redskins. None of these institutions were founded or named by Native Americans who sought to highlight their heritage by using names and symbols associated with their people.

For the record, this isn’t the first time that cancel culture has come for Notre Dame’s mascot. ND hasn’t shown any interest in changing before, and it doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon.

If you’re offended by a Fighting Irish mascot, then it’s a problem with you. It’s not a problem with Notre Dame.

Not only is the Fighting Irish not an offensive mascot, but it’s actually one of the best in America. It’s one of the most recognizable brands in the country.

When you think of Notre Dame football, you immediately think of the Fighting Irish. Millions of fans around the country support the program and don’t want the mascot to change because they understand it’s not offensive.

Unfortunately, we live in incredibly stupid times and decisions are rarely driven by common sense. They’re almost always driven by whoever shouts the loudest and shames the most.

Stay strong, Notre Dame! America and common sense are with you!