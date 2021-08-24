Editorial

REPORT: Jaguars Rookie RB Travis Etienne Is Likely Out For The Season

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JULY 29: Travis Etienne Jr. #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs during Training Camp at TIAA Bank Field on July 29, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Etienne is reportedly done for the season.

According to multiple reports, the former Clemson superstar running back and first round pick is almost certainly done for the year after suffering a Lisfranc injury against the Saints. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Adam Schefter also reported that Etienne, who was poised to play a major role in the offense, will undergo surgery.

This is really unfortunate news, and there’s no other way to spin it. Everyone in Jacksonville has very high hopes for Etienne, and it now sounds like fans will need to wait another year to see him in a regular season game.

Damn, injuries in the preseason are truly the worst.

I can’t imagine how upset Etienne must be right now. He was a first round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and his future was insanely bright for this season.

Now, there’s a ton of uncertainty for the former Clemson star.

Let’s all hope he gets well soon and bounces back better than ever.