REPORT: Jaguars Rookie RB Travis Etienne Is Likely Out For The Season

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Etienne is reportedly done for the season.

According to multiple reports, the former Clemson superstar running back and first round pick is almost certainly done for the year after suffering a Lisfranc injury against the Saints. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: #Jaguars 1st round RB Travis Etienne suffered a significant tear, a serious Lisfranc injury that knocks him out for the next several months and potentially the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2021

Tests results today revealed that Jaguars’ rookie RB Travis Etienne suffered a mid-foot sprain that is Lisfranc that now is likely to end his season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2021

Adam Schefter also reported that Etienne, who was poised to play a major role in the offense, will undergo surgery.

Travis Etienne will undergo surgery to fix his foot and likely end his season. https://t.co/d6KWBO9r0b — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2021

This is really unfortunate news, and there’s no other way to spin it. Everyone in Jacksonville has very high hopes for Etienne, and it now sounds like fans will need to wait another year to see him in a regular season game.

Damn, injuries in the preseason are truly the worst.

Travis Etienne has suffered a mid-foot sprain that is Lisfranc that now is likely to end his season, per @AdamSchefter Big things coming in year two 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/XLYoD9x0fG — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 24, 2021

I can’t imagine how upset Etienne must be right now. He was a first round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and his future was insanely bright for this season.

Now, there’s a ton of uncertainty for the former Clemson star.

Let’s all hope he gets well soon and bounces back better than ever.