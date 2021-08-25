Khabib Nurmagomedov Rips Octagon Girls, Says They’re ‘Useless’

Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t a fan of the UFC’s octagon girls.

According to BroBible, the Russian-born retired fighter ripped the idea of needing octagon girls during a press conference in Moscow.

“Look, I don’t want to offend anyone. Ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts. What is their function? I have a question. You can show that it is the second round on the screen…If we look in the history, it says they are useless. That is my personal opinion. Dana White maybe likes it. Maybe you do, too. But my name is not Dana. My name is Khabib,” he explained in part.

You can listen to his full comments below.

I couldn’t disagree more with Khabib if I tried. I love the octagon girl, and I’m not just saying that because I interviewed Brittney Palmer a few years ago.

I’m saying it because they’re all outstanding and add to the experience.

Yes, you could put the round on the jumbotron, but why do that when you can have an attractive woman do it instead?

It’s all about setting a vibe and tone. Octagon girls help get that done, and there’s nothing wrong with that. It should be celebrated!

Khabib is often right about a lot of stuff, but this damn sure isn’t one of his correct points. He’s 100% wrong, and I’ll go to the mat arguing that point.