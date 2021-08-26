PHOTOS: Pro-Palestine Protesters Rally Against Biden’s Meeting With Israeli Prime Minister, Say He’s Broken Campaign Promises

Pro-Palestine protesters gathered in opposition to President Joe Biden’s meeting with the Israeli prime minister on Thursday morning.

WASHINGTON — Around 60 pro-Palestine demonstrators gathered outside the White House Thursday to protest President Joe Biden’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Pro-Palestine demonstrators gathered in Lafayette Square Park hours ahead of the scheduled meeting to demand Biden keep his promise to advance human rights globally. Some speakers said Biden broke his campaign promises to uphold human rights for people across the world by holding the meeting.

Palestinians and Israeli’s are frequently in conflict over territorial disputes in East Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank, according to the BBC. Palestinians say they’re negatively affected by Israeli restrictions and that the Israelis are occupying their land.

“President Joe Biden is hosting the leader of the Israeli Taliban,” Awad said. “I remind Joe Biden today that he is breaking his promise to us, and to the world, that he will honor and promote and defend human rights, human rights will be on the top of his agenda.”

“Today, that promise is out the door, that promise is under our feet, that promise is something of history and that is shameful from the White House,” Awad added. “We are not going to go away, we are not going to be silent, one generation after another, we will not forget. And we have to hold our administration and other politicians accountable.”

Biden postponed his meeting with Bennett after an attack on the Kabul airport in Afghanistan killed several U.S. troops and others were injured in an attack, CNBC reported. Two suicide bombers and gunmen were responsible for the attack that killed at least 13 people, according to the Associated Press.

Biden and Bennett were expected to discuss the nuclear agreement with Iran and relations between the two countries, the Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday. (RELATED: Israeli Military Bombs Palestinian Weapon Sites In Gaza After Protests Turned Violent)

The protesters criticized the Biden administration for supporting the Israeli government and providing them with funding and American military equipment. The Biden administration approved a sale of $735 million worth of weapons to Israel, The Washington Post reported on May 17.

“Biden is actively endorsing a right-wing leader of an apartheid state,” Palestinian Youth Movement organizer Laura Albast said in a press release on Wednesday. “The visit indicates that ‘the peace process’ is not about peace — it is about continuing Israeli expansion at the cost of Palestine and its people.”

“The events of the past three months signify a new era of youth organizing for Palestine,” Albast added. “We will not back down and will continue resisting to call for an end to forced expulsion, demolition, administrative detentions, and ethnic cleansing.”

The Palestinian Youth Movement helped organize protests across the U.S. last year where some participants carried flags associated with Hezbollah and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported. Both groups are designated as Foreign Terror Organizations by the State Department.

Groups attending the demonstration included Americans for Justice in Palestine Action, the Palestinian Youth Movement, US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, Jewish Voice for Peace Action, Occupation Free D.C., the Adalah Justice Project, Rabet by the Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy, Arab Resource and Organizing Center, CODEPINK, and Democratic Socialists of America BDS Palestine Working group.

