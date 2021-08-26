Taliban ‘Strongly Condemns’ Kabul Airport Bombing

A spokesman for the Taliban condemned Thursday the bombing attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport, which took place in an area where US forces are responsible for security,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted. “The Islamic Emirate is paying close attention to the security and protection of its people, and evil circles will be strictly stopped.”

#غبرګون:

اسلامي امارت د کابل په هوايي ډګر کې په ملکي خلکو چاودنه په کلکه غندي، یاده چاودنه په هغه سیمه کې ترسره شوې چې د‌ امنيت مسئولیت يې د امريکايي ځواکونو په لاس کې دی.

اسلامي امارت د خپلو خلکو امنيت او ساتنې ته کلک متوجه دی، د شر غوښتونکو کړيو مخه به په کلکه سره ونيول شي. — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) August 26, 2021

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack at the airport as of Thursday afternoon. The death toll is currently at 40, according to The New York Times, and the number seems likely to rise with a number of victims in critical condition at Afghan hospitals.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed Thursday there were U.S. and Afghan casualties in the attacks. At least three U.S. servicemembers have been reportedly injured. Both the United States and the Taliban have been responsible for the security of the airport, and the Taliban had set up checkpoints around the perimeter to keep out Afghans. (RELATED: ANALYSIS: The Fate Of The Biden Presidency Rests With The Taliban)

It is believed that ISIS-K, the strain of the terrorist organization located in the Khorasan region which historically encompasses northeast Iran, parts of Afghanistan and parts of central Asia, may be behind the attack. The group historically has poor relations with the Taliban, and U.S. officials previously warned of a threat from the group to the airport.