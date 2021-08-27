Watch Every August 23-26 Episode Of ‘The David Hookstead Show’

It’s Friday, and that means another week of “The David Hookstead Show” is in the books.

We had an absolutely packed schedule this week after missing a couple days with me traveling back to Wisconsin and down to Louisville for a bachelor party.

Well, we came back strong because we covered plenty of wild and crazy topics. For anyone who might have missed an episode, you can check them all out below!

August 23: Jay Cutler Takes A Shot At The Pro-Mask Crowd, College Football Starts Saturday, Nick Saban Says Playing At Alabama Is ‘Not A Democracy,’ Wisconsin Is Earning Some Playoff Hype, NFL Releases Bizarre Deshaun Watson Clip, Mike Vrabel Tests Positive For Coronavirus, The Bears Still Plan On Starting Andy Dalton, ‘Yellowstone’ Season Four Starts November 7 And Louisville Trip Recap

August 24: Price Of Saints Tickets Plummet After Coronavirus Restrictions, Eating Chicken Wings Shortens Your Life, Big Ten Makes COVID-19 Decision On Forfeits, SEC Might Financially Punish Teams Unable To Play, Wisconsin Favored Over Penn State, PAC-12 Likely Won’t Expand, Twitter Roasts Urban Meyer And Man Breaks Up With His Girlfriend Using A Jumbotron

August 25: Zach Wilson’s Mom Faces Criticism For National Anthem Post, Max Kellerman Is Off ‘First Take,’ Rachel Bush Hits Back At The NFL’s Coronavirus Protocols, Notre Dame Responds To The Fighting Irish Being Called Offensive, LSU Implements Strict Coronavirus Rules For Fans, Big Ten Forms An Alliance With The ACC And PAC-12, Josh Heupel Drops Embarrassing Line About Tennessee Football, NBC Might Reboot ‘The Office’ And ‘1883’ Starts Production

August 26: ‘The David Hookstead Show’: ESPN Removes Rachel Nichols From TV, NFL Agents Claim The League Doesn’t Care About Social Justice, Jaguars Name Trevor Lawrence Starting QB, Matthew Stafford Talks Excitement To Be On The Rams, LSU Will Play USC In Las Vegas, Georgia Won’t Have Coronavirus Restrictions, ‘The Office’ Gets Censored, Brandi Love Reacts To OnlyFans Porn Ban Reversal And Sha’Carri Richardson Likes Offensive Tweet About Jamaicans

As always, thanks for tuning in for another week of episodes. Check back Monday for a new one!