On today’s episode, we’re talking about Jay Cutler taking shots at the pro-mask crowd, college football starts this Saturday, Nick Saban goes on hall of fame rant about Alabama’s team not being a democracy, Wisconsin is earning some playoff hype, the NFL releases a weird clip of Deshaun Watson, Mike Vrabel tests positive for coronavirus, the Bears still plan on starting Andy Dalton, “Yellowstone” returns Nov. 7 and I spent a couple days in Louisville.

Let’s jump in!

TOPICS:

